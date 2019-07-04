Kenyan records fastest time on American soil in Atlanta 10K

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race in Atlanta on Thursday in 27 minutes, 1…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race in Atlanta on Thursday in 27 minutes, 1 second to break the U.S. record in the event.

The 19-year-old surpassed the previous mark of 27:04 set by Joseph Kimani in the same race, the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in 1996.

In addition to the first-place prize of $8,000, Kipruto received a $50,000 bonus for breaking the event record, which happened on the 50th anniversary of the race. Sixty-thousand runners were expected to finish.

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the women’s race in 30:22, breaking the event record of 30:32 set by Lornah Kiplagat in 2002 and also receiving a $50,000 bonus.

Bonuses were also awarded to wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk of the U.S. (18:11) and Manuela Schar of Switzerland (21:28) for breaking the event records.

