Jake Butt misses second straight day with sore knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he didn’t think Jake Butt’s absence from practice for a second straight day Monday was “a major concern” even though the tight end’s left knee, which has been surgically repaired twice, “just didn’t feel right for him.”

Fangio said having to sit Butt was “kind of to be expected” early in training camp.

Resting Butt gives the second-year pro three days’ rest because the Broncos have Tuesday off before training camp resumes Wednesday afternoon.

Also sitting out Monday were rookie receiver Juwann Winfree, who’s flashed at camp so far, but “he got hit yesterday a little bit and his leg wasn’t feeling right,” Fangio said.

Guard Ronald Leary, who’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon, sat out practice as a precaution.

Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay, who missed the offseason program while recovering from right wrist surgery, hasn’t missed any practice time so far.

“My mind is not on my hand anymore, it’s about making plays,” Lindsay said. “That’s not really a problem anymore.”

Monday was alumni day at Broncos camp with several players now in the media such as Ryan Harris, Brandon Stokley and Steve Atwater joining old-timers for festivities and a group photo .

“It’s really cool to see the guys who did it before us and be able to shake their hands, talk to them a little bit and bounce some ideas or get some knowledge from them,” cornerback Kareem Jackson said. “It’s just always cool to be able to see guys that did it before you.”

