Jaguars rookie safety Woods retires instead of reporting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp. The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team's reserve/retired list. Woods' agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision. Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville's roster, especially since the team's safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis. Three more undrafted guys — C.J. Reavis, Andrew Wingard and Joshua Moon — would have been vying with Woods for the final roster spot. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods, an undrafted rookie from Mississippi, has submitted retirement paperwork with the NFL instead of reporting to training camp.

The Jaguars made the announcement Monday after rookies arrived at the facility. Woods was placed on the team’s reserve/retired list.

Woods’ agent, Ron Butler, says his client has been dealing with a turf toe injury that prompted the decision.

Woods had a decent shot at making Jacksonville’s roster, especially since the team’s safety position is considered one of its thinnest. The group includes inexperienced starters Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson as well as veteran backup Cody Davis. Three more undrafted guys — C.J. Reavis, Andrew Wingard and Joshua Moon — would have been vying with Woods for the final roster spot.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.