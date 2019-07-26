D-Backs’ Tomás back in big leagues for 1st time since 2017

MIAMI (AP) — For the first time in two years, Yasmany Tomás is earning his big salary in the big…

MIAMI (AP) — For the first time in two years, Yasmany Tomás is earning his big salary in the big leagues.

The 28-year-old outfielder was brought back from the minor leagues by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday and grounded out as a pinch hitter in a 3-2 loss to Miami.

“The call came as a surprise, I was asleep at 6 in the morning,” Tomás said in Spanish. “My agent called me with the news that I was going to get called up to the major leagues again. I never lost hope. I always knew my destiny was to play in the major leagues.”

Tomás was sent outright to Triple-A Reno in April 2018, with Arizona responsible for the $42.5 million owed over the remaining three seasons of a $68.5 million, six-year contract he signed after defecting from Cuba.

Signed in December 2014 when Dave Stewart was Arizona’s general manager, Tomás hit .272 with 31 homers and 83 RBIs in 2016, then slumped to a .241 average with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 47 games in 2017, when he did not play after June 2. Sidelined by right groin tendinitis, he had core surgery that Aug. 22.

Tomás hit .262 with 14 homers and 65 RBIs for Reno in 2018, then batted .305 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Aces this year.

Arizona selected his contract from the Aces on Friday.

“He’s been working hard to make this day happen,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s a deserving call. He’s got incredible power to all fields. He’s also learned how to be a better hitter. We started seeing it in spring training.”

Tomás has a $15.5 million salary this year and is due $17 million in 2020.

Arizona placed right-hander Taylor Clark on the paternity list and transferred right-hander Luke Weaver to the 60-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.