Coyotes sign forward Crouse to 3-year contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a three-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old Crouse set career highs with 11 goals and 14 assists in 81 games with Arizona last season. He led the Coyotes and was second in the NHL with 288 hits. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Crouse has 17 goals and 21 assists in 164 career games with the Coyotes. He was originally draft by the Florida Panthers with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

The Coyotes acquired Crouse and forward Dave Bolland for a conditional 2017 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2018 second-round pick.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.