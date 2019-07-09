Clippers sign draft picks Kabengele ad Mann

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed draft picks and former Florida State teammates Mfiondu Kabengele and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed draft picks and former Florida State teammates Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann.

Kabengele was selected 27th overall in the first round of last month’s draft. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Mann was picked 48th overall in the second round. The guard averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior at Florida State, where he led the team to the Sweet 16 of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

Also Tuesday, the Clippers signed guard Amir Coffey to a two-way contract after he went undrafted last month. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in three seasons at Minnesota.

Terms of the deals weren’t announced.

