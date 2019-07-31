Braves purchase John Ryan Murphy from Diamondbacks.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have purchased catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Murphy hit .177…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have purchased catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Murphy hit .177 with four homers in 25 games with Arizona before being sent outright to the minors and off the 40-man roster in June.

Atlanta has Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers splitting catching duties. Murphy will likely provide some depth at Triple-A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.