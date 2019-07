ATP Tour Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Results

FridayAt ATP Stadion Goran IvanisevicUmag, CroatiaPurse: $590,835 (ATP250)Surface: Clay-OutdoorSinglesQuarterfinals Laslo Djere (3), Serbia, def. Leonardo Mayer (8), Argentina, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3. Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3. Dusan Lajovic (4), Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-0. DoublesSemifinals Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, 7-5, 1-6, 10-8. Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, def. Leonardo Mayer and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

