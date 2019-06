Wings get 1st win of season, 71-61 over Dream

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Allisha Gray added 16 points and the Dallas Wings got their first win of the season with a 71-61 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points, Allisha Gray added 16 points and the Dallas Wings got their first win of the season with a 71-61 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday night.

The Wings (1-5) took control with a 17-4 run to lead 45-40 on Gray’s driving layup with 1:47 left in the third quarter. The Dream (1-5) cut the deficit to 45-44 by the end of the period, but Dallas pushed its lead to 65-53 and held on for the final three minutes.

Elizabeth Williams had 16 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 15 and Alex Bentley added 11 for Atlanta. The Dream led for most of the first half with their largest lead of the game at 32-23.

After the game, the stat crew made a correction and took a blocked shot away from Atlanta’s Jessica Breland. With the official scoring change, Breland finished with one block and has 299 career blocks.

Atlanta has lost five in a row since beating Dallas 76-72 in the season opener for both teams.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.