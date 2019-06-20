202
USOC changes name to US Olympic & Paralympic Committee

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 3:54 pm 06/20/2019 03:54pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Olympic Committee is changing its name to include the Paralympic movement.

The organization will be known as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee under a change approved Thursday by the board of directors. The name will be seen immediately on social media platforms and soon in signs at the U.S. training center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with other properties.

CEO Sarah Hirshland says the decision reflects a “continuation of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment for Team USA athletes.” Andrew Parsons, the president of the International Paralympic Committee, called it a “historic moment” for the Paralympic movement in the U.S.

In September, the board voted to increase the monetary awards for medal-earning U.S. Paralympic athletes to match those of U.S. Olympic athletes who win medals.

