USA Cycling hires new SafeSport Director

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Cycling has appointed Kelsey Erickson as its new SafeSport director.

Erickson will oversee the organization’s anti-doping and anti-misconduct efforts. She says in a statement Friday that “creating a culture where speaking up and reporting suspected misconduct becomes the expectation rather than the exception” is critical.

Erickson previously worked at Leeds Beckett University, where she led anti-doping initiatives and received funding from institutions such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF).

USA Cycling president Rob DeMartini says Erickson will be responsible for strengthening a culture “that supports a safe and respectful cycling environment.”

