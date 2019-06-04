Umpire Scott Barry leaves Marlins-Brewers game with injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury. Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee’s training staff before the start of the second…
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury.
Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee’s training staff before the start of the second inning. It was unclear what exactly happened.
Tuesday night’s game continued with a three-man crew.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.