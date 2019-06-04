202
Home » Sports » Umpire Scott Barry leaves…

Umpire Scott Barry leaves Marlins-Brewers game with injury

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 8:25 pm 06/04/2019 08:25pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Second base umpire Scott Barry has left the Marlins-Brewers game with an apparent leg injury.

Barry was helped off by a member of Milwaukee’s training staff before the start of the second inning. It was unclear what exactly happened.

Tuesday night’s game continued with a three-man crew.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!