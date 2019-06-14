202
Home » Sports » Umpire leaves early in…

Umpire leaves early in Indians-Tigers game

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 8:58 pm 06/14/2019 08:58pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians is being handled by three umpires after Jim Wolf left in the first inning.

Wolf, brother of former big league pitcher Randy Wolf, was the third base umpire. There was no immediate announcement of why he left the game.

Dan Iassogna remained behind the plate following Wolf’s departure. Manny Gonzalez and Sam Holbrook handled the infield.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!