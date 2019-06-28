Twins put Rosario on IL with ankle sprain, activate Adrianza

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain before Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Rosario leads the AL Central-leading Twins…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain before Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Rosario leads the AL Central-leading Twins with 20 homers and is batting .282 with 60 RBIs in 75 games. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Minnesota activated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day injured list and slotted him to start at shortstop against Chicago.

The Twins also optioned right-hander Zack Littell to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Lewis Thorpe.

Rosario sprained his ankle on Wednesday running the bases in the third inning of a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay and left the game.

Afterward, manager Rocco Baldelli said he didn’t think Rosario would need to go on the injured list. On Friday, however, Baldelli said Rosario’s condition hadn’t changed.

