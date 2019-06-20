202
Trail Blazers select Nassir Little with 25th pick

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 10:31 pm 06/20/2019 10:31pm
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with North Carolina's Nassir Little after the Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the 25th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers selected North Carolina forward Nassir Little with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

In Little, the Blazers added wing depth to their team with the 6-foot-7 wing. Little was one of the final players left in the Green Room, but he eventually found his way to a playoff team.

Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in his lone season at North Carolina.

The Blazers have two forwards hitting free agency this summer: Al-Farouq Aminu (unrestricted) and Jake Layman (restricted).

The Blazers are fresh off their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 19 years.

