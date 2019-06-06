Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Braden Bishop on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Erik…
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Braden Bishop on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released C Erik Kratz. Sent 2B Joey Wendle to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned OF Jim Adduci outright to Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Mike Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Sent OF Charlie Blackmon to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment. Transferred LHP Harrison Musgrave to the 60-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ka’John Armstrong.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Jordan Smallwood. Signed WR Jermaine Kearse.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released OL Andrew Peterson. Signed WR Ron’quavion Tarver and DL Trenton Thompson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Roman Polak to a one-year contract extension.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Debbie Williamson supervisor of women’s basketball officials.
COLONIAL STATES ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced Valley Forge will join the conference as a core member, effective July 1, 2020.
AUGUSTA — Announced the resignation of assistant men’s basketball coach Drew Gibson to take the same position at Navy.
BRADLEY — Named Halley Morell women’s golf coach.
ETSU — Announced sophomore QB Cade Weldon is transferring from Miami and junior QB Chance Thrasher from Coastal Carolina.
