Sweden sends princess, prime minister to 2026 Olympic vote

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is sending its heir to the throne and head of government to Switzerland to support its bid in the 2026 Winter Olympics host vote on Monday.

The Stockholm-Are 2026 campaign said Thursday that Crown Princess Victoria — “the nation’s most popular public figure” — will join the delegation in Lausanne.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will also be part of the lobbying effort competing against an Italian bid centered on Milan and the Cortina d’Ampezzo ski resort.

Sweden’s bid based in the capital and ski venues including the Alpine resort of Are also includes a sliding sports track across the Baltic Sea in Sigulda, Latvia.

The mayor of the Latvian town also will help lobby around 85 International Olympic Committee members who will pick the 2026 host.

