Sims has 15 points and Lynx hold off Mercury 58-56

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:44 pm 06/06/2019 10:44pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Odyssey Sims scored 15 points and Lexie Brown added 12 to help the Minnesota Lynx hold off the Phoenix Mercury 58-56 on Thursday night.

Minnesota led by as many as 16 points, but did not score in the final four minutes to keep Phoenix in it. DeWanna Bonner’s offensive rebound and free-throw line jumper pulled Phoenix within 58-56 with 1:34 remaining.

After several empty possessions, the Mercury called a timeout with 21.1 seconds left and Leilani Mitchell dribbled down the clock before Bonner was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (4-1) to move past Tina Thompson for fourth on the WNBA’s rebounding list.

Bonner was the only player in double figures for Phoenix (1-2) with 25 points — 12 coming in the fourth quarter. Phoenix was outscored 15-7 in the second quarter and shot 37% overall. Brittney Griner had four points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

