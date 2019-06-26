202
Royals reinstate Skoglund after 80-game suspension

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 12:12 pm 06/26/2019 12:12pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.

Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was suspended in January after his positive drug test. Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games with the Royals last season.

Right-hander Brad Boxberger was designated for assignment. He went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 29 appearances.

Left-hander Tim Hill was recalled from Omaha for the third time season. He has made six appearances with the Royals and has a 6.75 ERA.

