Royals reinstate Skoglund after 80-game suspension

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use.
Skoglund was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was suspended in January after his positive drug test. Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games with the Royals last season.
Right-hander Brad Boxberger was designated for assignment. He went 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 29 appearances.
Left-hander Tim Hill was recalled from Omaha for the third time season. He has made six appearances with the Royals and has a 6.75 ERA.
