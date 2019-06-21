202
Oilers hire former Flames coach Jim Playfair as assistant

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 4:36 pm 06/21/2019 04:36pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have hired former Calgary Flames head coach Jim Playfair as an assistant.

The move Friday reunites Playfair with Dave Tippett, who was hired as Edmonton’s coach in late May. Playfair also served as an assistant to Tippett at Arizona from 2011-17.

Playfair coached Calgary in 2006-07 and also worked as an assistant with the Flames from 2003-06 and 2007-09.

The Oilers drafted Playfair in the first round of the 1982 NHL draft. The defenseman played just two games with the Oilers as part of a 21-game NHL career. He has been coaching for 21 years.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

