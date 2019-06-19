NHL draft in 2020 awarded to Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL draft is returning to Montreal for the 27th time and first since 2009. The NHL on Wednesday announced the Canadiens will host next year’s draft, which will be held June…

MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL draft is returning to Montreal for the 27th time and first since 2009.

The NHL on Wednesday announced the Canadiens will host next year’s draft, which will be held June 26-27. The announcement was made as the league holds its annual awards ceremonies in Las Vegas, and prepares to hold the draft in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday and Saturday.

Montreal hosted the first 22 drafts starting in 1963 before it was held in Toronto in 1985. Though Montreal also hosted the draft in 1986, ’88 and ’92, the NHL then began shifting the event’s location to make it more accessible to its fans.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.