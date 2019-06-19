202
NHL draft in 2020 awarded to Montreal

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 2:36 pm 06/19/2019 02:36pm
MONTREAL (AP) — The NHL draft is returning to Montreal for the 27th time and first since 2009.

The NHL on Wednesday announced the Canadiens will host next year’s draft, which will be held June 26-27. The announcement was made as the league holds its annual awards ceremonies in Las Vegas, and prepares to hold the draft in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday and Saturday.

Montreal hosted the first 22 drafts starting in 1963 before it was held in Toronto in 1985. Though Montreal also hosted the draft in 1986, ’88 and ’92, the NHL then began shifting the event’s location to make it more accessible to its fans.

