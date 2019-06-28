NFL announces promotions of 3 executives

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has announced the promotions of executives Bobby Gallo, Tracie Rodburg and Michael Signora. The league says in a statement Friday that Gallo will become the senior vice president of…

The league says in a statement Friday that Gallo will become the senior vice president of club business development.

Rodburg will become senior vice president of sponsorship management, with Signora now senior vice president of football and international communications.

All were elevated from vice president in their respective jobs.

