Man United signs Wan-Bissaka from Palace for around $60M

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a deal worth around $60 million.

The 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka, who made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace, becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing following the arrival of winger Daniel James from Swansea earlier in the month.

United is paying Palace an initial fee of 45 million pounds ($57 million), with another 5 million pounds ($6 million) in possible add-ons depending on his success at Old Trafford.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad,” Wan-Bissaka said after signing a five-year contract.

Wan-Bissaka becomes the most expensive English player to have never featured for his country in a senior international.

“Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League,” Solskjaer said. “He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

Wan-Bissaka was named Palace’s player of the year by both his teammates and fans for his performances across the 2018-19 season.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age,” Solskjaer said. “I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

Wan-Bissaka won’t get to play in Europe’s top club competition for now — after United missed out on Champions League qualification by finishing sixth last season.

