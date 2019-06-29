202
Knicks waive veteran forward Lance Thomas

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 9:12 pm 06/29/2019 09:12pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have waived veteran forward Lance Thomas.

The Knicks made the move Saturday, saving themselves $1 million of Thomas’ salary for next season that would have been guaranteed if he was still on the roster after Sunday.

His entire $7.6 million salary for 2019-20 was non-guaranteed before then.

Thomas joined the Knicks during the 2014-15 season but played sparingly last season as the team focused on youth. The forward averaged 4.5 points in 46 games, including 17 starts.

