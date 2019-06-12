202
Jets claim Meander from Raiders in new GM’s 1st acquisition

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 6:57 pm 06/12/2019 06:57pm
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed cornerback Montrel Meander off waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

The move Wednesday marked the first player acquisition by new Jets general manager Joe Douglas. He said during his introductory news conference Tuesday that he would be actively seeking to bring in talent and would regularly scour the waiver wires over the next few months.

Meander was cut Tuesday by the Raiders. He was signed last year by Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State and was on the Browns’ practice squad for the first 12 weeks of the season. Meander is familiar with Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was in the same role last season in Cleveland. Oakland signed him to its active roster last November.

