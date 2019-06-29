202
Cubs put Hamels on injured list, designate Gonzalez

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 3:17 pm 06/29/2019 03:17pm
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cubs put left-hander Cole Hamels on the injured list Saturday, a day after he left a game with discomfort in his left side, and designated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez for assignment.

Hamels came out after one inning of a 6-3 loss to the Reds in the series opener Friday. He’s scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, which cost the Cubs their best starter lately.

Chicago called up relievers Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Triple-A Iowa to stabilize the bullpen. Manager Joe Maddon had to use four relievers after Hamels left the game.

Gonzalez signed a minor league deal June 1 and was called up two days later. He batted .175 in 15 games.

