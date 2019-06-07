Cubs-Cards to play in London on June 13-14, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020. The New York Yankees…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium on June 13-14, 2020.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to meet in Major League Baseball’s first games in Europe, at Olympic Stadium this June 29-30.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says in a statement Friday “this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.