Cleveland’s Bauers hits for cycle at Detroit

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 10:03 pm 06/14/2019 10:03pm
Cleveland Indians' Jake Bauers, center, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the top of the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 14, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland’s Jake Bauers has hit for the cycle against Detroit.

Bauers doubled in the second inning, then singled and tripled during the Indians’ eight-run fourth. He added a two-run homer in the eighth that went an estimated 406 feet to right field.

The 23-year-old Bauers became the first Cleveland player to hit for the cycle since Rajai Davis on July 2, 2016, at Toronto.

Bauers, who made his big league debut last year with Tampa Bay, entered Friday’s game hitting just .209.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

