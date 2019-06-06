Cano out of Mets lineup day after tweaking injured quad

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Cano is out of the New York Mets’ lineup against San Francisco, a day after tweaking his left quadriceps. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Cano was being evaluated and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Cano is out of the New York Mets’ lineup against San Francisco, a day after tweaking his left quadriceps.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Cano was being evaluated and the team hoped he would be available off the bench Thursday afternoon to face the Giants.

The 36-year-old Cano came off the injured list Wednesday. He’d been out since May 22 because of a strained left quadriceps.

Cano exited after four innings, limping off the field with tightness in his quad.

Cano is hitting .238 with three home runs and 14 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.