Brazil’s Filipe Luis misses practice because of injury

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is preparing for the Copa América semifinal against Argentina without left back Filipe Luis, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Richarlison because of injuries. The Brazilian soccer confederation says tests conducted…

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is preparing for the Copa América semifinal against Argentina without left back Filipe Luis, midfielder Fernandinho and striker Richarlison because of injuries.

The Brazilian soccer confederation says tests conducted Saturday ruled out any major injury on Luis’ right thigh, but the player missed practice to undergo physiotherapy.

Luis was replaced at halftime of Brazil’s quarterfinal against Paraguay on Thursday, when the hosts advanced on penalties.

The Brazilian confederation says Fernandinho has pain in his right knee and continues to undergo treatment. The midfielder got hurt in Brazil’s second game in the group stage.

Richarlison was sidelined before the match against Paraguay because of mumps. The confederation says the striker’s condition has improved and he is expected to rejoin the rest of the squad by Monday.

Brazil is playing without Neymar because of an ankle injury suffered before the tournament.

The hosts face Argentina on Tuesday at the Mineirão Stadium.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.