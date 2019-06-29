Boston’s Brian Johnson out; problem not tied to baseball

Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson was put on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a medical matter not related to baseball.

The team did not say what was wrong but the problem was discovered during routine testing by the medical staff. The 28-year-old left-hander is expected to pitch again this season.

“He’s OK,” manager Alex Cora said. “We do routine checks on guys and something popped up, so we have to take care of him. But he’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. He’s actually working out in Fenway.”

Johnson is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts and five relief appearances. The move to the injured list was retroactive to Thursday, a day after Johnson formed Cora of the issue after appearing as a pinch runner in the eighth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s series opener against the New York Yankees at London’s Olympic Stadium, Major League Baseball’s first game in Europe.

With Johnson sidelined, David Price will start Tuesday’s series opener at Toronto followed by Chris Sale and likely Rick Porcello. Eduardo Rodriguez will start Friday at Detroit and Price on July 7, the final game before the All-Star break. Boston needs to find a starter for the middle game of the three-game series against the Tigers.

Both teams are allowed to have 26 players active. Boston added first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis and the Yankees added infielder Thairo Estrada.

