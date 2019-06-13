202
Bilic back in management at English club West Brom

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 8:44 am 06/13/2019 08:44am
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic is back in club management at second-tier team West Bromwich Albion in England.

Bilic has been out of work since being fired by Saudi club Al-Ittihad in February, only five months into the job. Prior to that, he spent 2½ years at West Ham in the Premier League before being fired in November 2017.

West Brom lost in the League Championship playoffs last month and is preparing for a second season in the second tier.

Bilic says “Albion have convinced me they want to return to the Premier League. Albion have a short-term project and a long project and they do not clash.”

