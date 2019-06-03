Barcelona shirt replaces stripes with checkerboard pattern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says its new shirt for next season will be missing its stripe design for the first time in club history. Instead, the club’s famous blue-and-burgundy colors will be distributed in…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says its new shirt for next season will be missing its stripe design for the first time in club history.

Instead, the club’s famous blue-and-burgundy colors will be distributed in a checkerboard pattern.

The club says that its first-choice uniform used for home matches has always used some form of stripes until now.

The shirt will be accompanied with blue shorts.

