202
Home » Sports » Barcelona shirt replaces stripes…

Barcelona shirt replaces stripes with checkerboard pattern

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 2:33 pm 06/03/2019 02:33pm
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says its new shirt for next season will be missing its stripe design for the first time in club history.

Instead, the club’s famous blue-and-burgundy colors will be distributed in a checkerboard pattern.

The club says that its first-choice uniform used for home matches has always used some form of stripes until now.

The shirt will be accompanied with blue shorts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!