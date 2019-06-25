202
Home » Sports » Barca sells Gomes to…

Barca sells Gomes to Everton; Cillessen set to join Valencia

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 5:58 pm 06/25/2019 05:58pm
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has sold Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes to Everton, while Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is set to join Valencia.

Barcelona says Everton will pay 25 million euros ($28 million), plus variables, to keep the midfielder who last season played on loan with the Premier League club.

Cillessen, backup to Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen who had been seeking more playing time, is already in Valencia to sign his contract with the Spanish club, though the deal has not been made official yet.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!