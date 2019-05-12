202
Watford’s FA Cup final preparations hit by loss to West Ham

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 2:42 pm 05/12/2019 02:42pm
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring his side's second goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and West Ham United, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England, Sunday May 12, 2019. (Paul Harding/PA via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford’s preparations for next weekend’s FA Cup final against Manchester City were hit by a 4-1 loss to West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Aside from the psychological damage inflicted by a big loss, Watford also had left back Jose Holebas sent off — ruling him out of the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham captain Mark Noble started and ended the scoring with a fine individual effort and a late penalty, with Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic also netting in a comfortable win.

Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back for the hosts 11 seconds into the second half, only for Holebas to be sent off after he was adjudged to have barged over Michail Antonio.

Watford manager Javi Gracia said the club would appeal the red card.

West Ham finished in 10th spot, one place and two points above Watford.

