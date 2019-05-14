Villa beats West Brom, through to English playoff final

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Aston Villa will contest the second-tier League Championship playoff final as the club seeks a return to the Premier League after an absence of three years. Villa beat West Bromwich…

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Aston Villa will contest the second-tier League Championship playoff final as the club seeks a return to the Premier League after an absence of three years.

Villa beat West Bromwich Albion 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday after their semifinal finished 2-2 on aggregate following West Brom’s 1-0 win in the second leg.

Leeds and Derby are in the other playoff semifinal. Their second leg is on Wednesday, with Leeds protecting a 1-0 lead at its Elland Road home.

The final is at Wembley Stadium on May 27.

Norwich and Sheffield United were promoted automatically after finishing as the top two in the regular season.

