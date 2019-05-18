Valencia grabs final Champions League spot in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Valencia secured its return to the Champions League by beating Valladolid 2-0 in the final round of the Spanish league on Saturday. Carlos Soler and Rodrigo scored in each half to guarantee…

MADRID (AP) — Valencia secured its return to the Champions League by beating Valladolid 2-0 in the final round of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Carlos Soler and Rodrigo scored in each half to guarantee Valencia the fourth and final spot for the European competition next season.

Espanyol ended with the final Europa League spot after jumping from ninth to seventh in the standings after beating Real Sociedad 2-0. Espanyol fans stormed the field at RCDE Stadium to celebrate the club’s return to Europe after more than a decade. The team’s second goal was by Chinese forward Wu Lei.

Girona became the third team to be relegated, joining Rayo Vallecano and Huesca in the second division.

Valencia grabbed fourth place for the first time last weekend after recovering from a dismal start to the season. It won one of its first 11 league matches before gradually recovering to finish with the coveted Champions League berth for a second straight year. It was eliminated in the group stage this season.

Valencia finishes the season next weekend in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

“We didn’t start well but we were able to recover thanks to a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice,” Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo said. “We achieved our goal today and now we will try to reach another one in next weekend’s final.”

Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, had pride to play for in the final round having already secured a place in the first division last weekend. It was promoted to the top flight this season for the first time since 2014.

Modest Getafe was one of the league sensations and had been holding on to fourth place for nearly the entire second half of the season. It needed to beat Villarreal to have a chance of overcoming Valencia but it only drew 2-2 in its home finale.

Sixth-placed Sevilla was the only other team with a chance of finishing with the final Champions League spot but beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home wasn’t enough.

The loss in Seville cost Athletic Bilbao the final Europa League spot, which ended with Espanyol. Espanyol, which hadn’t been higher than ninth in the standings for the entire second half of the season, ended tied on points with Athletic but had the better head-to-head tiebreaker.

Espanyol’s last appearance in a European competition was in the 2006-07 UEFA Cup.

Sociedad would have grabbed the final Europa League spot with a win at Espanyol.

Girona lost at Alaves 2-1 to end its chances of staying in the top flight. Girona was in its second season in the first division.

Huesca also had already been relegated in its first season in the first division. It defeated Leganes 2-1 in a match in which substitute defender Martin Mantovani scored all the goals: He found his own net in the first half but scored twice for the hosts in the second.

Celta Vigo survived despite a 2-2 home draw against already relegated Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid, runner-up for a second straight year, ended its season drawing at Levante 2-2 in what was the last match with the club for Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, and Juanfran Torres.

On Sunday, champion Barcelona visits Eibar and third-placed Real Madrid hosts Real Betis.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.