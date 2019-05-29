202
Home » Sports » Tottenham arrives in Madrid…

Tottenham arrives in Madrid for Champions League final

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 3:23 pm 05/29/2019 03:23pm
Pedestrians walk past Champions League banner in downtown Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Madrid will be hosting the final again after nearly a decade, but the country's streak of having at least one team playing for the European title ended this year after five straight seasons, giving home fans little to cheer for when Tottenham faces Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday. (AP Photo/Tales Azzoni)

MADRID (AP) — Tottenham has arrived in Madrid for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The squad landed at Madrid’s international airport on Wednesday evening, three days before Saturday’s final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The team will practice at Real Madrid’s training center in the city’s suburbs. Its final training session on Friday will be at the Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham is trying to win its first Champions League title.

Five-time European champion Liverpool, playing in its second straight Champions League final, is scheduled to arrive in the Spanish capital on Friday.

