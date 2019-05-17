Finland, Czech Republic cruise to wins; Slovakia tops France

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Mikko Lehtonen had a goal and an assist as Finland shut out Britain 5-0 at the hockey world championships on Friday. Toni Rajala, Atte Ohtamaa and Joel Kiviranta each scored in…

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Mikko Lehtonen had a goal and an assist as Finland shut out Britain 5-0 at the hockey world championships on Friday.

Toni Rajala, Atte Ohtamaa and Joel Kiviranta each scored in the second period before Kristian Kuusela stretched the lead to 4-0 with an empty-net goal in the third. Lehtonen finished it off with a power-play goal with 11 seconds remaining.

Finland moved into first in Group B with 13 points after five games, but it has played one more game than undefeated Germany. Britain, which returned to the top division after 25 years, has not won any of its five games and has been outscored 31-4.

Slovakia rebounded from three straight losses with a 6-3 victory over France on Friday, keeping alive its slim hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

Richard Panik scored and had two assists and Erik Cernak had a goal and an assist for Slovakia, which moved into fifth in Group A with six points after five games. The top four teams from each eight-team group advance to the quarterfinals.

Slovakia led 3-0 midway through the second period before France answered with a pair of goals, but the Slovaks scored three times in the first six minutes of the third period.

France, which lost to Denmark in a shootout on Saturday, has not won any of its five games.

In Bratislava, the Czech Republic routed Italy 8-0 as Michael Frolik and Dmitrij Jaskin each scored twice.

Radko Gudas also scored, with his slap shot from the center line surprising goaltender Marco de Filippo Roia in the second period.

The Czechs are tied with unbeaten Russia and Switzerland atop Group B with 12 points, but they have played one more game. Italy has not scored in its five games and has allowed 38 goals.

Earlier in Group B, Norway beat Austria 5-3 in a meeting of two teams looking for their first victory.

