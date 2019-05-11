202
Seattle’s Felix Hernandez gets 2,500th career strikeout

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 2:22 pm 05/11/2019 02:22pm
Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, May 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Félix Hernández became the 36th major league pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts, getting it in the second inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old right-hander fanned rookie Michael Chavis looking with a 92 mph fastball for the milestone.

Hernández is the fourth active pitcher to reach the mark — behind the Yankees’ CC Sabathia, Houston’s Justin Verlander and Washington’s Max Scherzer.

