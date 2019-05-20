Sacristán resigns as coach of relegated Girona

MADRID (AP) — Girona says coach Eusebio Sacristán has resigned following the team’s relegation in the Spanish league. Sacristán still had a year left on his contract but decided not to return for a second…

MADRID (AP) — Girona says coach Eusebio Sacristán has resigned following the team’s relegation in the Spanish league.

Sacristán still had a year left on his contract but decided not to return for a second season with the Catalan club.

Playing in its second season in the first division, Girona finished 18th in the 20-team standings, four points from salvation. It was able to avoid the relegation zone for most of the season but was hurt by poor results in its final matches.

Sacristán couldn’t hold back tears in a news conference after the team’s loss that virtually sealed its relegation in the second-to-last round.

Rayo Vallecano and Huesca were the other teams relegated in the Spanish league.

Earlier Monday, Abelardo Fernández announced he was resigning from Alaves after the team’s 11th-place finish in the league.

