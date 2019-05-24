Russia to host 2023 hockey worlds in St. Petersburg

202
By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 8:01 am 05/24/2019 08:01am
Russia's Kirill Kaprizov, center, celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between Russia and the United States at the Steel Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has picked the Russian city of St. Petersburg to host the 2023 world championships.

Russia plans to build a 23,000-seat arena in central St. Petersburg for the event, and also use the city’s Ice Place venue built for the 2000 worlds.

The IIHF says it awarded two more editions at its annual congress. The 2024 tournament will be in the Czech Republic, with games in Prague and Ostrava. The 2025 edition goes to Sweden and Denmark, with two host cities yet to be decided.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

