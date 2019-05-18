202
Home » Sports » Red Sox LHP David…

Red Sox LHP David Price will return to rotation Monday

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 6:14 pm 05/18/2019 06:14pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander David Price will return to the rotation for Monday’s series opener in Toronto.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed the plan Saturday.

Price (1-2, 3.75 ERA) has been sidelined with left elbow tendinitis since his last start on May 3.

The 33-year-old lefty threw a pair of bullpens this week, and Cora said he was ready to start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!