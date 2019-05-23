202
Rainy forecast postpones Iowa-Nebraska game at B10 tourney

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 10:06 pm 05/23/2019 10:06pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten Tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha, Nebraska, area on Thursday night.

The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday was delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, and more rain was expected late at night.

The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner would advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

