MLS-leading Los Angeles FC beats Columbus Crew 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the first half and Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela added late goals to help MLS-leading Los Angeles FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night. Tyler…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the first half and Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela added late goals to help MLS-leading Los Angeles FC beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Saturday night.

Tyler Miller made one save for his fifth shutout in 12 starts this season.

Latif Blessing fed Kaye, who crashed up the right side of the penalty area and rolled it in with the first touch off his left foot to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

LAFC (8-1-3) nearly increased its lead a couple of minutes later, but goalkeeper Joe Bendik made a reaction save to Diego Rossi’s close-range shot. Diomande made it 2-0 in the 88th minute with a putback of Josh Pérez’s shot that rebounded off the crossbar. Vela added his league-leading 12th goal of the season with an unassisted strike from a yard behind the penalty arc in the 90th.

The Crew have lost six of their last seven to drop to 5-7-1.

SOUNDERS 1, DYNAMO 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Crisitan Roldan scored from outside the penalty area for the second straight week, lifting Seattle past Houston in a meeting between two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Roldan’s half-volley goal from 25 yards in the fifth minute was enough to give Seattle (6-1-4) its first victory since April 13 and bumped the Sounders into a tie with the L.A. Galaxy for second in the West. Seattle had tied its previous three matches. Roldan’s goal was his third of the season and was similar in quality to his goal last week against Minnesota United in Seattle’s 1-1 draw.

Houston (6-2-1) lost for just the second time all season and was shut out for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, GALAXY 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos and Maximiliano Moralez scored late in the first half and New York City FC beat Los Angeles.

Héber gave City (4-1-6) the lead in the 44th minute, putting back the rebound of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi’s saved attempt. The Galaxy’s Uriel Antuna conceded a hand-ball penalty three minutes later, and Moralez converted from the spot in stoppage time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s shot hit the crossbar in the 86th minute for the Galaxy (7-4-1). Following the attempt, Ibrahimovic and NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson went to the ground in a brief tussle. Both received yellow cards.

NYCFC has won four of the last five and is unbeaten in seven games.

The Galaxy have lost three in a row.

RED BULLS 3, FC DALLAS 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Sean Nealis and Brian White scored in the second half in New York’s victory over FC Dallas.

The Red Bulls (4-5-2) took a 2-1 lead in the 58th minute when Nealis redirected Michael Murillo’s blast with a header into the far corner.

FC Dallas (5-4-2) pushed forward in the final 20 minutes, and New York goalkeeper Ryan Meara made a diving save of Zdenek Ondrasek’s left-footed shot in the 71st minute.

White capped the scoring in the 85th minute, settling Omir Fernandez’s short pass and slotting it past goalkeeper Jesse González.

Cristian Cásseres Jr. gave the Red Bulls the lead in the 12th minute with a strike from the middle of the penalty arc.

Jesús Ferreira headed home Jacori Hayes’ cross in the second minute of first-half stoppage time for FC Dallas.

FC CINCINNATI 2, IMPACT 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Allan Cruz and Fatai Alashe scored to help expansion FC Cincinnati beat Montreal and end a five-game losing streak in interim coach Yoann Damet’s debut.

Cruz broke FC Cincinnati’s 528-minute scoreless drought when he opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Darren Mattocks sent in a cross from the left and Cruz converted off the underside of the crossbar. The scoreless stretch was the sixth-longest in MLS history.

Alashe made it 2-0 for FC Cincinnati (3-7-2) in the 62nd minute, tucking it home from the top of the 18-yard box to finish a counterattack. Orji Okwonkwo scored in the 75th minute for the Impact (6-5-2).

The 29-year-old Damet took over after Alan Koch was fired Tuesday.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, RAPIDS 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sam Johnson scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute and Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 3-2 to hand the winless Rapids winless their eighth straight loss.

Johnson took Damir Kreilach’s pass in an open space in the middle of the area, and fired home a shot that went through with a deflection off defender Lalas Abubakar.

RSL goalkeeper Andrew Putna saved a penalty kick by Kei Kamara in the 59th minute. Kamara was 12 of 13 on penalties in his MLS career before the attempt.

RSL (4-6-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals by Albert Rusnák in the 25th and Corey Baird in the 27th. Kellyn Acosta scored for the Rapids (0-9-2) in first-half stoppage time, and Danny Wilson tied it in the 47th with his first MLS goal.

REVOLUTION 3, EARTHQUAKES 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Juan Agudelo, Cristian Penilla and Carles Gil scored and New England beat San Jose in interim coach Mike Lapper’s debut.

Lapper took over Thursday after Brad Friedel was fired.

Agudelo opened the scoring with a volley in the 18th minute, and Penilla smashed home a penalty kick in the 29th minute for the Revs (3-8-2). The Earthquakes’ Harold Cummings conceded the penalty by taking down Teal Bunbury in the area. Gil made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored for the Quakes (3-6-2) in the 88th minute.

UNION 2, TORONTO FC 1

TORONTO (AP) — Jaimiro Monteiro broke a tie in the 68th minute and Philadelphia beat Toronto FC.

Monteiro took a pass from Kacper Przybylko and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a right-footed shot. Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia (7-3-2) is 4-0-1 in its last five games, outscoring the opposition 14-3.

The Union opened the scoring in the 25th minute on Chris Mavinga’s own goal. Toronto (5-4-1) tied it on Alejandro Pozuelo’s free kick in the 51st.

FIRE 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Nicolás Gaitán and Aleksandar Katai scored first-half goals and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Gaitán opened the scoring for the Fire (4-4-4) in the 34th minute, and Katai connected nine minutes later.

Minnesota dropped to 4-4-3.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.