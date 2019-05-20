202
Morrow throwing again after setback in recovery from surgery

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 7:32 pm 05/20/2019 07:32pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs closer Brandon Morrow has started throwing again after experiencing a setback in his recovery from offseason elbow surgery.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says Morrow threw from 45 to 60 feet Monday in Arizona.

The Cubs shut down Morrow’s rehab last month after he didn’t recover well from a bullpen session. He led Chicago with 22 saves in 35 games last season after signing a $21 million, two-year contract as a free agent, but missed the second half.

Epstein also says reliever Pedro Strop (strained left hamstring) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Monday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

