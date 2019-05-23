202
Minnesota upsets top-seeded Indiana 9-4

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 5:36 pm 05/23/2019 05:36pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jordan Kozicky and Eli Wilson each drove in two runs and Minnesota upset top-seeded Indiana 9-4 on Thursday, knocking the Hoosiers out of the Big Ten Tournament with back-to-back losses.

Kozicky and Wilson helped power Minnesota’s three-run fifth inning by driving in runs. Wilson made it 7-4 by driving a home run over the left field fence. Wilson finished with three hits for the fourth time this season.

Riley Smith pushed Minnesota’s (27-26) lead to 9-4 with a two-run triple to the right field wall in the ninth.

Indiana (36-21), one of the steadiest fielding teams all season in the Big Ten, committed three errors and gave up the most runs it had all season against a league opponent.

Nick Lackney (2-3) pitched six innings of one-hit relief for the Gophers.

