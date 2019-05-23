202
Home » Sports » Miami beats Virginia 10-3…

Miami beats Virginia 10-3 at ACC Tournament

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 8:12 pm 05/23/2019 08:12pm
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo homered, Freddy Zamora drove in three runs and Miami beat Virginia 10-3 on Thursday at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Anthony Vilar also had two RBIs to help the fourth-seeded Hurricanes (39-17) win their tournament opener. The winner of Friday’s matchup between Miami and fifth-seeded North Carolina will advance to the semifinals.

Zamora’s run-scoring bunt single in the fifth broke a 2-all tie and gave the Hurricanes the lead for good. Vilar’s two-run single highlighted a five-run eighth that put the game away.

Del Castillo hit a two-run homer in the first for Miami.

Jack Weiler had two RBI doubles for the ninth-seeded Cavaliers (32-24), who lost both of their tournament games.

Brian Van Belle (9-2) struck out five in seven innings for the Hurricanes.

Noah Murdock (3-6) allowed three earned runs in 4 2-3 innings for Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!