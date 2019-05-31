Marlins put Walker on injured list, recall Riddle

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed first baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad and recalled infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans. The moves were…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed first baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad and recalled infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.

The moves were made before Friday night’s series opener against the Padres.

Walker pulled up running out a groundout in the sixth inning against San Francisco on Thursday.

He was hitting .295 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

