Lukas-trained long shot Market King cleared for Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Long shot Market King has been cleared to race in the Preakness on Saturday.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission equine medical director Dr. Mary Scollay confirmed Market King’s status to The Associated Press by phone Thursday. Scollay said Market King is off the veterinarian’s list and is “good to go.”

The D. Wayne Lukas-trained Market King was put on the vet’s list after being scratched before the Pat Day Mile on May 4 on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Scollay said earlier Thursday that blood tests were due back in the afternoon, and they satisfied the standard to get off the list.

Market King arrived at Pimlico Race Course on Tuesday and trained each of the past two mornings. Lukas, a Hall of Famer who has won the Preakness six times, said the horse was doing well.

